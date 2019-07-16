Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to Medical Council of India, State on plea seeking fresh medical counselling

The petitioners said that several candidates from other States got seats from the 85 per cent domicile allotment, affecting Tamil Nadu students.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar interacting with parents and students who appeared for the counselling in Chennai on 10 July.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar interacting with parents and students who appeared for the counselling in Chennai on 10 July. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC issued a notice to Medical Council of India (MCI) and State government on a batch of petitions, challenging the rank list published for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Tamil Nadu.

The petitioners submitted that the recent counselling for medical admission under government quota had been conducted in an improper manner without following the conditions prescribed by the State (regarding nativity of candidates) in its admission prospectus for seats under government quota.

They said that several candidates from other States got seats from the 85 per cent domicile allotment, thereby affecting the chances of Tamil Nadu students.

The petitioners also pointed out that no domicile preference was mentioned in the prospectus published for management quota seats in private colleges, and students from other states grabbed that as well.

They prayed the Court declare rank lists published for 2019-2020 medical admission in Tamil Nadu under government and management quotas illegal and conduct fresh counselling for both quotas as per the rules prescribed in the prospectus.

Hearing the plea, Justice R Suresh Kumar issued notice to Secretary of Medical Council of India, State Health Secretary, Selection Committee of Medical Education Directorate, returnable before July 22.

