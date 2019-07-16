Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 6,500 acres of Tamil Nadu temple land restored

Minister Ramachandran said in the Assembly that the total market value of these assets is approximately Rs 3,208.42 crore.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister Sevoor S Ramachandran on Monday informed the State Assembly that 6,582.81 acres of lands belonging to 1,005 temples, wrongly transferred in the names of private persons, were identified and restored to the temples concerned. Of these lands, 1,023.73 acres of lands belonging to 216 temples, were recovered during the past two years.

Replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department, the minister said, “All the assets of the temples which have been encroached, will be recovered soon, overcoming all direct and indirect opposition.”

He said during the past eight years, encroachments to the extent of Rs 2,855.36 acres of land, 557 grounds of sites and 250 grounds of buildings belonging to Hindu religious institutions, have been brought back to the possession of respective temples. The total market value of these assets is approximately Rs 3,208.42 crore.

Of the above, during the past two years alone, 539.39 acres of lands and 87 grounds of plots have been recovered from encroachments. He said renovation works would be undertaken in eight ancient temples at a total cost of Rs 4.58 crore.

8 ancient temples to be renovated
