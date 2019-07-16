Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu girl makes Kanyakumari to Kashmir road trip by truck, drops 4 lakh seed balls on way

A diehard social activist, the Class 7 girl always wanted to take her social responsibility to the next level. 

Published: 16th July 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:31 PM

Rakshana

Rakshana shows the copies of DVDs which contains her 30 day journey before they were sent to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Rakshana, the 12-year-old Karur girl who set off on an 8,000 km to and fro lorry journey to Kashmir from Kanyakumari last month to distribute 4 lakh seed balls across the country in an effort to reduce global warming, returned to her home town on Monday after a successful mission. 

Rakshana is the daughter of Ravindran and Sangeetha of Rameswarapatti. A diehard social activist, the Class 7 girl always wanted to take her social responsibility to the next level. 

Last month, Rakshana put up a grand show by displaying her 4 lakh seed balls at her school ground. She made her onward journey along the left side of the truck and the return journey along the right side while dropping 50 seed balls for every kilometre, amounting to 4 lakh seed balls, on the way. 

Rakshana organised awareness campaigns on global warming, girls' education, saving birds from extinction, organic farming, abolition of child labor and putting an end to sexual harassment. 

Speaking to Express, Rakshana said, "I feel very proud after completing my dream journey. All our events have been documented. People throughout the states showed a great deal of support and encouragement for me which kept me going. A total of 51 DVDs of my whole journey will be sent to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy via post."

Rakshana was given a warm reception on her return by her parents and school teachers. "I am planning my next endeavour and will continue contributing to the society," she added.

TAGS
green mission kanyakumari to kashmir trip Rakshana seed ball dropping global warming
