To boost road safety in Tamil Nadu, government earmarks Rs 300 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Highways department will take up road safety works at an estimated Rs 300 crore for 2019-20. According to the policy note of the Highways department presented before the Assembly, Rs 200 crore have been earmarked for road safety works under Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) and Rs 100 crore under Road Safety funds.

Aiming to reduce the road fatalities, the State government has prepared a comprehensive proposal to eliminate accident-prone areas across the State. The works are estimated to cost Rs 1,130 crore. “About 1,746 road safety works were taken up during 2014-15 to 2017-18, out of which 1,293 were completed and the remaining are in different stages,” revealed the government documents.

Besides, it was also stated that Rs 11,749 crore has been earmarked for highways departments for 2019-20. During 2018-19, Rs 9,241 crore had been allotted for various schemes, of which Rs 7,363 crore was spent for various works.

Fund allocation for Highways

A look at the executive agency & funds (in crore)

Construction and Maintenance wing | 5404.61

Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) | 707.22

Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) | 155.50

National Highways (State)| 805.03

NABARD and Rural Roads| 1360.92

Projects | 821

Metro | 574.22

Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project | 472.96

The Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) | 800

Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) | 660