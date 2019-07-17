Duo held on HMK complaint, Arjun Sampath barred from entering Nagapattinam for 10 days

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three persons were charged and two arrested allegedly for offending religious sentiments following a complaint by Hindu Makkal Katchi.

According to police, Shahul Hameed a water tanker driver in Poravachery, had gone to deliver water in Sikkal. He allegedly did not deliver the full quota and was pulled up by a HMK functionary A Parthiban and there was an heated exchange between the two. Later Hameed went to Parthiban’s house, and not finding him verbally abused his wife, and also the outfit.

Mohamed Yunus, VCK treasurer in Kilvelur, had shared a post on Facebook on eating beef, which has since been deleted. A complaint was lodged against him last week in Kilvelur police station. To retaliate, his friend Mohamed Faizaan posted a picture of him consuming beef soup. He was beaten up and is in hospital.

Police on Sunday arrested Hameed and Yunus on Monday following a complaint by HMK. Faizaan is likely to be arrested, unless charges are dropped, once he recovers. All three have been booked in a single case. Hameed has been named as A1 and booked under several sections including IPC 153a (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, 294b (obscene language), etc. Yunus and Fauizaan have been named A2 and A3.

Meanwhile, Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath was prohibited from visiting Sikkal. Nagapattinam police visited Sampath in Karaikal on Tuesday and told him not to enter the town for at least ten days. They reportedly told him that his visit would stoke law and order problem s in Sikkal and Poravachery where normalcy was returning after the beef soup row.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Sampath accused Thirumavalavan of trying to incite riots over beef controversy. “Sentiments of Hindus are offended by people sharing beef consuming posts. Those who eat beef can also eat pork,” he said.

Man detained under Goondas for video

Ariyalur: A 31-year-old man who had been arrested for a video, was on Tuesday detained under Goondas Act. K Sathyamoorthy of Mudukulam, a Dalit colony near Meensuruti, posted a video on TikTok speaking ill of another community and was arrested on June 4.