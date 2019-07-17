Home States Tamil Nadu

Durai Murugan's son Kathir Anand files nomination papers in Vellore

Kathir Anand has shown total assets valuing Rs. 58,75,79, 451 owned by himself, wife Sangeetha and daughter Senthamarai.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kathir Anand

DMK Candidate D M Kathir Anand filed his nomination in the district on Wednesday. Photo | EPS, S Dinesh)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's son and the party's candidate for the Vellore Lok Sabha elections DM Kathir Anand filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Accompanied by his father Durai Murugan, Lok Sabha Member representing Arakkonam constituency S Jagathrakshagan, party MLAs R Gandhi and AP Nandakumar, he filed the papers before the Returning Officer cum District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram in the afternoon.

His family members were also accompanied him while filing the papers.

Later, talking to reporters, Durai Murugan and Kathir Anand claimed the victory prospects were bright.

“The victory prospects are bright for us. We are launching the campaign from today itself,” Durai Murugan said.

He added, the campaign will focus on the discontent against both the Centre and the State governments.

“There is no change of mood of discontent among the people against the Centre. And we haven't changed our view that the incumbent State government should be dethroned,” he said.

In the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers, Kathir Anand has shown total assets valuing Rs. 58,75,79, 451 owned by himself, wife Sangeetha and daughter Senthamarai.

Sangeetha had filed nomination papers as a substitute candidate.

A large contingent of policemen was deployed in and around the Collectorate at Sathuvachari from the morning ahead of DMK candidate visiting to file the papers.

Entry was restricted on the road leading the Collectorate gate as barricades were erected with policemen guarding. The Collectorate gate, main entrance and the chamber of the Returning Officer were also protected by the policemen.

Filing of nominations to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency is closing on Thursday. AIADMK's AC Shanmugam and DMK's Kathir Anand are the prominent candidates to have filed the papers, besides Naam Tamilar Katchi's Deepalakshmi.

The nominations will be scrutinised on July 19 and the list of eligible candidates will be released. The last date for withdrawal is July 22. The polling will be held on August 5.

The actual elections of Vellore were scheduled to be held on April 18 along with other constituencies in Tamil Nadu but were rescinded on April 16 by the Election Commission of India following huge cash haul from a man linked to the DMK leaders. The police had registered a case against Kathir Anand and two others including a local DMK functionary.

The announcement for the current polls was made on July 4.

