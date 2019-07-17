Stop malpractices in Kudimaramathu project, says MDMK general secretary Vaiko

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MDMK has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to intervene in the Kudimaramathu project, alleging malpractices. In a statement, Vaiko, party general secretary, stated,”Farmers had welcomed the project to desilt water bodies. Crores had been earmarked for works.”

He added,”Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has also elaborated on the rules and regulations to carry out the project. But, the farmers have submitted a petition with Collectors of Tiruchy, Vilupuram and Cuddalore districts, over various malpractices in the works.

It was also said that the works are being taken up by fake farmers’ associations instead of the original ones.” He urged the Chief Minister to put an end to the malpractices.