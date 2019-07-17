Home States Tamil Nadu

Traffic policemen in Coimbatore get body cameras for better monitoring of violations

The cameras would help monitor the violations online and also the activities of the policemen wearing the cameras.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The city traffic police Wednesday received cameras, which have to be worn on the body, so that transparency is ensured in monitoring traffic violations.

The cameras would help monitor the violations online and also the activities of the policemen wearing the cameras, city police commissioner, Sumit Saran said on the sidelines of handing over cameras to police from the traffic department.

The footage of cameras is available online which can help monitor and control traffic offences and also watch the police personnel on duty whether they are indulging in unwanted activities like corruption, he said.

Initially, 20 cameras were handed over and they were sponsored by non-governmental organisation UYIR.

