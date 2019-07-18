Home States Tamil Nadu

10 killed in accident after bus collides with van in Tamil Nadu

According to a police official source from Kallakuruchi, most of the migrant workers were from Jharkhand.

Published: 18th July 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu bus accident

The private bus that collided with a van in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: At least ten people were killed after a van collided with a bus near Kallakurichi in Villupuram district. 

The van collided on a private Omnibus plying from Coimbatore to Chennai with 25 passengers. According to a police official source from Kallakuruchi, most of these migrant workers were from Jharkhand.

On Thursday early morning, the pick-up van was carrying 14 workers from Chennai to Kangeyan, for Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) works for a Madurai based contractor. 

The accident happened near Kallakurichi to Salem national highway by-pass, in which five workers died on the spot.

Based on the information, police from Kallakuruchi station rushed to the spot and sent the injured persons and bodies to the nearby government hospital at Kallakuruchi.

Later, four people were shifted to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam and others were sent to government hospital in Salem for further treatment.

The death toll reached to ten after one of the workers admitted in medical college at Mundiampakkam died. 

After further police enquiry, the bus driver was identified as Rajendiran and passenger as Ashok Kumar. The two are waiting for the arrival of the contractor from Madurai, to find the details of the workers from Jharkhand.

Villupuram range deputy inspector general Santosh Kumar, district collector L Subramanian, district superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar inspected the spot and also met the injured persons in the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Villupuram Tamil Nadu Villupuram Accident Tamil Nadu accidents Madurai Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Kallakuruchi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp