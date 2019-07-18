10 killed in accident after bus collides with van in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: At least ten people were killed after a van collided with a bus near Kallakurichi in Villupuram district.



The van collided on a private Omnibus plying from Coimbatore to Chennai with 25 passengers. According to a police official source from Kallakuruchi, most of these migrant workers were from Jharkhand.

On Thursday early morning, the pick-up van was carrying 14 workers from Chennai to Kangeyan, for Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) works for a Madurai based contractor.



The accident happened near Kallakurichi to Salem national highway by-pass, in which five workers died on the spot.



Based on the information, police from Kallakuruchi station rushed to the spot and sent the injured persons and bodies to the nearby government hospital at Kallakuruchi.



Later, four people were shifted to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam and others were sent to government hospital in Salem for further treatment.



The death toll reached to ten after one of the workers admitted in medical college at Mundiampakkam died.



After further police enquiry, the bus driver was identified as Rajendiran and passenger as Ashok Kumar. The two are waiting for the arrival of the contractor from Madurai, to find the details of the workers from Jharkhand.

Villupuram range deputy inspector general Santosh Kumar, district collector L Subramanian, district superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar inspected the spot and also met the injured persons in the hospital.