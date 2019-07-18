Home States Tamil Nadu

45 government schools in Tamil Nadu do not have even a single student

Government is planning to convert these schools into libraries.

A government school building used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: There are 45 government-run schools in Tamil Nadu that do not have even a single student. However, a Minister in the K. Palaniswami government refused to shut any of these empty schools and said they will be instead used as libraries.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottayan while replying to former Minister for School Education and DMK law maker Thangam Thennarasu, said the government does not have any intention to close down these schools

According to Sengottayan, as a temporary measure the government plans to convert the 45 schools into libraries while transferring the teachers to nearby schools.

He said if the students begin to join then these schools will be reopened.

 

Comments

