File report on MBBS admission of PwD: HC

Madurai Bench directed the government to inform the petitioner of the second counselling date and adjourned the case to August 7 for filing a compliance report.

MADURAI: Following an undertaking given by the State government that it would allot MBBS seat to a visually-challenged medical aspirant from Tirunelveli, the Madurai Bench on Tuesday adjourned a contempt petition filed by the aspirant to August 7 for filing compliance report.

The Secretary of Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education submitted in his report said that after the Supreme Court, on July 8, dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by them challenging an order passed by the Bench last year granting medical seat to the petitioner Vibin, he was allowed to participate in the medical counselling on July 12. 

“However, he was not allotted seat in the counselling and was put on wait list as all seats under BC category were already filled,” the secretary added. He gave an undertaking that after the Central government surrenders the medical seats under All India Quota on July 23, Vibin would be allotted a seat in a government medical college under BC category.

Recording the same, a Bench directed the government to inform the petitioner of the second counselling date and adjourned the case to August 7 for filing a compliance report. Vibin had secured 285th rank under physically-challenged category in NEET last year.

