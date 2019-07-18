Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras, Anna University to jointly research on solar energy

The researchers will be mainly working on four broad domains of solar energy which includes developing solar fuels, thermal power, photovoltaics and energy storage.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and Anna University, will soon start working to effectively tap solar energy and use the renewable energy to solve different problems of the society, said faculties of the two institutes.

A state-of-the-art Solar Energy Harnessing Centre (SEHC) is being set up jointly at the IIT-M campus and the project is funded by Department of Science and Technology (DST). Faculties from the Crystal Growth department of Anna University, a few other institutes from across the country and 29 faculties from IIT-M, are researching different aspects of solar energy. “Presently, equipment is being installed at the centre. The full-fledged research activities will start within the next few months,” said a faculty of IIT. 

The researchers will be mainly working on four broad domains of solar energy which includes developing solar fuels, thermal power, photovoltaics and energy storage. “Researchers from Anna University and IIT-M are jointly carrying out the research and developmental activities at the centre,” said a faculty at Anna University.

