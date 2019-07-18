IIT Madras, Anna University to jointly research on solar energy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and Anna University, will soon start working to effectively tap solar energy and use the renewable energy to solve different problems of the society, said faculties of the two institutes.

A state-of-the-art Solar Energy Harnessing Centre (SEHC) is being set up jointly at the IIT-M campus and the project is funded by Department of Science and Technology (DST). Faculties from the Crystal Growth department of Anna University, a few other institutes from across the country and 29 faculties from IIT-M, are researching different aspects of solar energy. “Presently, equipment is being installed at the centre. The full-fledged research activities will start within the next few months,” said a faculty of IIT.

The researchers will be mainly working on four broad domains of solar energy which includes developing solar fuels, thermal power, photovoltaics and energy storage. “Researchers from Anna University and IIT-M are jointly carrying out the research and developmental activities at the centre,” said a faculty at Anna University.

UGC should decide on plight of students of BU-affiliated institutions: HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from various institutions in Madurai affiliated to Bharathiar University to publish the first semester exam time-table for first year students, who were admitted for 2018-2019, issue registration numbers and permit them to write the exam and declare results. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, however, held that it was for UGC to decide the plight of the students, who may not be able to complete the course, as promised by the colleges.

It is also open to the students to take legal action, the judge said. It is established that they had sanction of the Chancellor for setting up the institutes. Therefore, the MoUs of petitioner institutions are of no avail to them and thus, they cannot seek for a mandamus for continuing the education of the students, the judge said.