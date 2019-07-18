Kamal Haasan's MNM won't contest Vellore Lok Sabha seat

Home States Tamil Nadu

The party said since it is working with vigour to effect a change of government in the Assembly elections, it will not contest in the Vellore Lok Sabha polls.

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan floated Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party has decided not to contest from the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency for which election is scheduled on August 5.

In a statement issued here, the party said since it is working with vigour to effect a change of government in the Assembly elections, it will not contest in the Vellore Lok Sabha polls.

The party also said the poll which was originally scheduled for April 18 was postponed on the complaint of cash distribution and several cases were registered. As there is no progress in those cases, a poll again in Vellore has increased people's lack of confidence on elections and the Election Commission (EC).

The election for the Vellore constituency was to be held on April 18, which was rescinded following the seizure of a large amount of cash by the Income Tax department from a cement warehouse belonging to a DMK functionary.

The EC while rescinding the poll then said it was "fully satisfied" that the current electoral process in Vellore has been seriously vitiated on account of unlawful activities on behalf of DMK candidate Kathir Anand and some workers of the political party in question.

"In the Commission's considered opinion, allowing the current electoral process to conduct the poll in the constituency on April 18, 2019, as scheduled, in such a vitiated atmosphere would have severely jeopardized the conduct of free and fair elections," the EC said.

The DMK-led front won 37 out of the 38 Lok Sabha seats polling for which was held on April 18.

The ruling AIADMK and DMK have retained A.C. Shanmugam and D.M. Kathir Anand respectively as their party candidates for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

