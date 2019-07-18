Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 85 crore for Tiruchy smart city, not a paisa to conserve water

Activists are aghast that the civic body has not come up with any plan to recharge or replenish ground water.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City

For representational purposes for Smart City (Express Illustrations)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The projects announced on Tuesday by the city Corporation under the Smart City plan has raised eyebrows as no mention is made about water conservation. A sum of Rs 85 crore has been sanctioned towards setting up fountains, parks and building commercial complexes.

Activists are aghast that the civic body has not come up with any plan to recharge or replenish ground water, given that some localities on the periphery of the city are facing issues in water supply. 

The city requires about 130 million litres of drinking water daily. The corporation sources this from borewells on the Kollidam and Cauvery river bed. Adding to this, the corporation plans to set up water dispensing kiosks across the city which means ground water would be exploited further. 

Activists lash out at the civic body for preaching to residents about water conservation but doing nothing towards this end. “The corporation seems to be operating like a private supplier – exploiting and not recharging groundwater.

 It must establish groundwater recharging  facilities in its offices and upcoming project sites. When the civic body itself is not taking such steps, seminars and exhibitions on rainwater harvesting will not make sense to residents. It has to come up with a major project to ensure recharge  of at least 60 per cent  of water. That is, if a corporation facility is  taking one lakh litres if water a day, the civic body has to establish recharging facilities in and around that facility to route at least 60 per cent of water back to ground,” said KC Neelamegham, an environmentalist.

The idea  to set up fountains at 15 locations in the city has irked  activists most. “Though  the fountains proposed will recycle water, these would not be appropriate given the crisis the State is facing. The civic body must think about water conservation than beautification projects.

What is the rationale in insisting residents to set up rainwater harvesting systems when a majority of corporation buildings does not have the facility,” said S Pushpavanam, secretary, Tamil Nadu Consumer  Protection Council. Corporation Commissioner N  Ravichandran said plans for rainwater  harvesting would be unveiled. “We will establish rainwater harvesting facilities in all our offices. Also we will take measures to conserve water,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy Smart City plan Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp