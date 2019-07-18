Tamil Nadu farmers want cops to register complaint against ONGC, oppose hydrocarbon exploration

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR : A day after Law minister C Ve Shanmugham made a statement in the Assembly that no nod had been given for hydrocarbon exploration in the State and those criminal proceedings would be initiated against those violating norms, farmer leader PR Pandian landed up at the police station in Kottur to lodge a complaint against officials of ONGC Karaikkal asset, alleging the company was trying to explore hydrocarbons in the district.

ALSO READ: ‘No need for policy decision on hydrocarbon’, says Law Minister CVe Shanmugam

In his complaint, Pandian, general secretary of Tamilaga Cauvery Farmers Association, stated that ONGC was trying to drill for hydrocarbons in Chozhanganallur and Periyakudi villages. Sources said the energy major had abandoned the exploratory wells after they did not yield any petroleum product. There was a gas leak from the well in Periyakudi and a fire broke out on April 4, 2013. Subsequently, Revenue officials confirmed that ONGC did not get consent to establish from the Tamil Nadu Pollution control Board (TNPCB) and further work was banned.

Also, during proceedings in a case filed by his outfit in the National Green Tribunal, ONGC admitted it did not have permission for the well, Pandian recalled.On Wednesday, Pandian said ONGC resumed work at Periyakudi and equipment were being set up at Chozhanganallur. To sort things out, police arranged a tripartite meeting at the office of the Revenue Divisional Office in Mannargudi. But official from ONGC arrived only at 9 pm.A P Rajasekaran, corporate communications in charge of Cauvery Asset, ONGC Karaikal, did not respond to phone calls from TNIE for a response.