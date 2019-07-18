Tamil Nadu government-aided school NEET topper gets MBBS seat in SF college

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Keerthana, who secured the highest NEET score among government and government-aided school students this year, secured a government quota MBBS seat in a self-financing college in the first phase of counselling.

According to Directorate of Medical Education officials, Keerthana, who studied in a government-aided school secured a seat in self-financing medical college in the State during the first phase of medical counselling which ended on Friday. Keerthana secured 453 in NEET.

Speaking to Express, her father N Muthurathinam, said, “Keerthana secured 551 marks in Standard XII and studied at Savitri Vidyasala Hindu Girls Higher Secondary School, a government-aided- school in Tiruchy. Her NEET score was 453. She got a government seat at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College at Perambalur”.“Keerthana who completed her Standard XII this year prepared at home for NEET reading CBSE books,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Selection Committee data, this year 31,353 eligible candidates applied for medical counselling 2019-2020. Among them, 17, 618 are old students. Also, among the total eligible students, 23,291 are from State Board.

According to the School Education Data, 2,557 candidates from government and government-aided schools cleared NEET. Only four students secured above 400 in NEET and 28 candidates secured between 300 and 400.

Meanwhile, Selection Committee officials are yet to provide data on the total number of government and government-aided school candidates who secured medical seat this year. The State conducted NEET coaching classes for government and government-aided school students.