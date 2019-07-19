Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court rejects doctor's plea against dismissal for overstaying on foreign deputation

The judge said a government servant who is rendering such public service like medicine should not be sent on deputation out of India for any reason.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

MADURAI: The Madras High Court bench here Friday observed that government servants such as doctors should not for any reason be sent on deputation overseas when there was already a dearth of such professionals in the country.

Justice R Mahadevan made the observation while rejecting a plea of Dr.

D Lilly Manoharan seeking to quash a government order dismissing her from service for overstaying in Kuwait after being sent on deputation.

The petitioner, who was suspended a day before his retirement and then dismissed, had sought a direction to the officials concerned to sanction pension and other terminal benefits.

The judge said a government servant who is rendering such public service like medicine should not be sent on deputation out of India for any reason.

"It is high time, the government has to take appropriate steps as a matter of policy as they are necessary to ensure that none of the doctors from our country are sent to any other country either on deputation or otherwise, when already there is a dearth of such professionals in our country," he said.

The judge questioned the inaction of officials for long time though disciplinary action was initiated against her way back in 1997.

The doctor was permitted to join foreign medical service for a year from September 1992 which was later extended till September, 1996.

But she did not return and continued there till 2003.

In fact, after issuing show-cause notice in 1997, nothing progressed till 2003, when the doctor was allowed to join duty back home.

However, she remained absent once again.

During this time, the officials should have acted swiftly with departmental proceedings, but they chose to suspend her a day before she was to retire, the judge said.

The inaction on the part of the officials had led to filing of the present petition, he said and directed officials of the health department not to repeat such lapses in future and ensure that steps were taken then and there, when delinquency was committed by a government servant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp