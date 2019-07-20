2 seniors held after tribal youth attempts suicide inside hostel

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Two senior students were arrested allegedly for forcing a fresher attempt suicide inside the hostel of government arts college hostel. L Vignesh (19) of Kalvarayanmalai at Vadakku Nadu in Salem is from a Scheduled Tribe community. He was pursing BA (Tamil) at Government Arts college in Thanthonimalai and stayed in the college hostel.

Final year students Sivasakthi (21) and Nanthakumar (21) who were in the hostel, allegedly made fun of him. They allegedly called him names and teased him to be a girl. The boy was frustrated over this, and attempted suicide.

He is undergoing treatment at the GH and is out of danger. Sivasakthi and Nantha kumar were arrested on Friday and charged under sections of IPC, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Vignesh reportedly did not report the issue to the anti-ragging cell in the college fearing the duo.