Change in perception: Vellore set for tough fight

AIADMK and DMK are locked in a direct fight as Vellore is going into Lok Sabha elections on August 5.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

DMK treasurer Durai Murugan and his son DM Kathir Anand emerging from collectorate after scrutiny of nominations, in Vellore on Friday | dinesh S

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

 VELLORE: AIADMK and DMK are locked in a direct fight as Vellore is going into Lok Sabha elections on August 5. The candidates of both the Dravidian arch-rivals – Puthiya Neethi Katchi founder AC Shanmugam, fielded on behalf of AIADMK, and DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s son DM Kathir Anand – have to run for their pie as the political slugfest has palpably begun to churn in the constituency.

The DMK camp is confident of cruising to a resounding victory in the elections, relying on the trend that prevailed in the April elections. Minutes after his son filed the nomination papers, Durai Murugan said the sentiments of the people in the constituency has not changed over the months after the general elections were held.

“The discontent among the people against the Centre and their perception that the current State government should go have not changed. The trend is continuing,” he said in his inimitable style.
The DMK veteran has begun employing all the tricks up his sleeves. Known for his theatrics, Durai Murugan began the campaign with a poignant appeal to voters to support his son saying there was a murder attempt against him.

Belonging to the dominant Vanniyar caste, he widely banks on the support of his community. However, it leads to antagonizing other communities. He also eyes the support of the minorities, particularly Muslims – a major vote bank in the constituency. But the undercurrent seems to be quite different from what the DMK top leaders perceive.

Voters have apparently begun to critically think about voting for DMK whose MPs have little say at the Centre since the BJP-led NDA has returned to power.“The voters in Vellore will definitely think twice before casting votes. They may opt for supporting AC Shanmugam because if a candidate from the ruling combine is elected, he can bring some projects beneficial to the local people,” said a political observer here.

“It is going to be a different verdict this time because the voters in Vellore are fully aware of the advantages of voting for the candidate of the alliance consisting of the ruling parties,” he says.The entry of a local influential Muslim leader, belonging to the Congress party, Wallajah Hassan, is expected to throw cold waters on the plans of DMK. Hassan, who had won 1989 polls to Assembly in Ranipet as an independent, wields a significant clout among people in his community. He may cut through the Muslim votes leaving DMK at a disadvantage.

Professor Ramu Manivannan, Head, Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, says, “There is minor shift in the perception of voters. There is a subtle change in perception that prevailed in April and now. The swing or the wave the DMK experienced in April will not be there in July/August.”

