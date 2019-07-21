Education grant for beedi, limestone workers’ kids
Students who are pursuing education can avail themselves of a grant between `250 -`15,000, depending on the class and course, for the academic year 2019-20.
Published: 21st July 2019 05:04 AM | Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:04 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Children of beedi, limestone and dolomite mines or cine workers can avail themselves of a grant of financial assistance for education from the Labour Welfare Organisation, a statement by PL Rajendran, Welfare Commissioner, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.
Students who are pursuing education can avail themselves of a grant between Rs 250-Rs 15,000, depending on the class and course, for the academic year 2019-20. The statement added that applications may be submitted through online in National Scholarship Portal: www.scholarships.gov.in.