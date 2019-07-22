Diphtheria outbreak near Sathy? 

By Express News Service

ERODE: With two minor boys having died due to diphtheria and around 12 more admitted to hospitals with symptoms of the disease, Tamil Nadu Tribals Association has threatened to stage a protest in front of the primary health centre (PHC) at Kadambur Hill on July 22 to push the government to take steps for preventing the spread of the disease in the hill region.

According to association district secretary S Mohankumar, the first boy — a 13-year-old — who died was from Orathi village. Then, the association sent a memorandum to the Collector and drew attention to the fact that many were not aware of the disease or its effects. However, no action was taken to address the issue. This led to the death of the second boy — Kasiprasad (10) of Malliammandurgam.

Only after the two deaths did the local people realise that the disease was diphtheria, an infection they had not heard of in the recent past. It was said to have been wiped out nearly three-four decades ago. Hence, the Health department has relaxed the process of issuing vaccines to children and school students, he explained. Now, it is being said that three persons in Kerala were recently afflicted by the disease and it could have spread to the Hill from there, he said.

It was only after the death of the two boys did the Health department make door-to-door visits and administered vaccines. However, this is not enough; the department should create awareness about the disease, he suggested.

No cause for panic?

Deputy Director (Health) Dr Soundammal said that all primary health centres (PHC) in the Sathy block, including the one at Kadambur Hill, have been alerted following the death of a boy a few days ago. She advised people to take their children to the centres in case of throat pain. If they are diagnosed with diphtheria, they would be sent to government Coimbatore hospital for treatment, she said.

As many as 15 mobile medical teams have been deployed to all villages in the block to issue vaccines to the children in government and private schools, and Anganwadi centres. She asked parents to get their children to the PHCs for the vaccine and assured that there is enough stock of the medicine in the district.

She also said that the blood test of the kids admitted to the Sathy hospital indicated that they only had a fever.

‘Former MLA’s warning was ignored’

Erode: The Health Department did not act on the early warning sent out by CPI’s former MLA (Bhavanisagar) P L Sundaram about the spread of diphtheria, soon after the first death and this is what

that led to the death of the second boy, charged CPI functionary Kadambur Ramasamy.

