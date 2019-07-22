Stalin tells cadre loyal to Jaya, MGR to join DMK

By Express News Service

THENI: DMK President and Opposition leader MK Stalin said that the AIADMK partymen who are loyal to MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa should join DMK as “now, the AIADMK leadership has no respect for the cadre”.

Addressing a public function in Theni, where supporters of Thanga Tamilselvan joined DMK, Stalin said that after the demise of former chief minister Annadurai, it was MGR who helped Karunanidhi become the DMK president and no one can deny it.

Claiming that MGR considered Karunanidhi as a leader, Stalin said, “When MGR was chief minister, he never allowed his MLAs and ministers even to utter the name of Karunanidhi. At present, AIADMK is no longer the that MGR founded and Jayalaithaa raised.” Inviting AIADMK cadre to the DMK fold, Stalin took on the AIADMK leaders, stating that chief minister and deputy chief minister are having a tight bond with Amit Shah and Modi. “They (chief minister and deputy chief minister) are not loyal to the cadre,” he said.

He also alleged that Edappadi Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam took advantage of the recent functions, organised as part of MGR centenary celebrations to boost their own image.

Stalin further claimed, “The deputy CM knows the mystery behind death of Jayalithaa. He was the first person to demand an inquiry commission. But he had not appeared before the commission despite commission summoning him six times.”

Stating that DMK will protect Tamil language at any cost, Stalin recalled struggles and protests carried out by DMK in the past and said that present AIADMK government is in a coma stage.

