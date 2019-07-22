Tamil Nadu has made giant strides in infrastructure overhaul: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Tharamangalam bypass road and a couple of overbridges worth Rs 29.35 crore in Salem district on Sunday. During the opening ceremony, he said that the State had made giant strides in infrastructure overhaul and creation.

The new bypass road beginning from Periyappati passes through Omalur, Sanakri, Tiruchengode, Paramathy and ends at Thottampatti. The Chief Minister also announced that the road would soon be extended at Tiruchengode, Sankari, Kunnamangalam, Pandamangalam and Mohanur. Apart from this, he said that the government has plans to widen the road (14.6 km sketch) from Omalur to Metchri.

Explaining the importance of infrastructure, he said that land acquisition plays a major role in the development of roads. While the government is facing a lot of setbacks in acquiring lands, the people should come forward to give their lands for the development of road projects to help reduce traffic congestion and accidents, he added. “We introduce road projects frequently to reduce accidents and fuel consumption. Our intention is to implement numerous road projects in the State. It is the present government that has introduced several schemes and projects for the State, announced by the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa,” Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Defence corridor

Chief Minister pointed out that the State government would set up a defence corridor near the Steel Plant in the city to create job opportunities. He added that through this project, people would get better infrastructure in the city.

Steps towards water schemes

He stated that several steps were taken to implement joint water schemes. Saying that water management was vital for the State, he said priority was given to drinking water. “After the State government released an order to collect vandal sand (alluvium) from lakes, the ‘Kudimaramathu’ works were executed for the welfare of farmers. I am a farmer myself, and understand the issues of farmers,” he said.

Micro-irrigation scheme

Through the micro-irrigation scheme, the government aims to provide 100 per cent subsidy to farmers and distribute equipment at 75 per cent subsidy.

Future plans

Talking about the upcoming plans, he said that on behalf of the Salem highways and National Bank For Agriculture & Rural Development, two overbridge in Konasamuthiram Panchayat at Konganapuram union worth Rs 2.50 crore and in Olaipatti Panchayat at Metcheri union at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore were unveiled.