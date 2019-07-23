Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M organises urban resilience programme

Faculty and students in IIT Madras are currently working on projects developed by Chennai’s Chief Resilience Officer, Krishna Mohan. 

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT at Chennai. (PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Urban Resilience Programme 2019 took place in Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to address the current challenges faced by the city and find sustainable solutions from July 1 to July 19.

According to a statement issued by the institute, students from IITM, University of British Columbia (UBC), Yale-NUS College and University of Cambridge collaborated with the city officials and representatives.

The multi-institutional and disciplinary collaboration brought together 26 students from these institutions to work on projects related to Chennai’s urban resilience, water and green infrastructure. 

An international workshop was organised under the program along with three weeks of fieldwork in the city. The students completed a six-week online course on urban resilience led by faculties from the four participating institutions and guest speakers from around the world. 

Dean of International and Alumni Affairs IITM, Mahesh Panchagnula, said, “Collaborative international workshops like this brings global expertise to our doorstep. Our students benefit a lot from such interactions.” Faculty and students in IIT Madras are currently working on projects developed by Chennai’s Chief Resilience Officer, Krishna Mohan. 

