Southern Railway gets new chief vigilance officer, Dy GM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bhooma G Veeravalli assumed charge as the new senior deputy general manager and chief vigilance officer (CVO) of Southern Railway on Monday. An Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Officer of 1987 batch, she had worked in Western Railway, South Eastern Railway, South Central Railway, Southern Railway and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, in various capacities.

Prior to joining Southern Railway, she worked as Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur division in South Central Railway. During her tenure she spearheaded railway electrification of all mainline routes in Guntur division. Under her aegis the division stood first to successfully implement e-office operations.

It also replaced the conventional lightings into energy-efficient LED illumination in all its service buildings. She had worked on deputation as Controller, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation and Registrar, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.