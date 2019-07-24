Tamil Nadu CM flags of Hyundai Motor's KONA Electric car 

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday flagged off Hyundai Motor India Ltd's electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) KONA Electric at the state secretariat here.

In a statement issued here by the state government, Palaniswami also had a ride in the electric vehicle.

According to the release, Hyundai Motor India and the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 24.1.2019 whereby the company would invest Rs 7,000 crore for expansion and rolling out electric cars.

"It is a moment of pride to share that the KONA Electric - India's First Fully Electric SUV will be Made in Tamil Nadu from our State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Chennai," SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor was quoted a saying in a statement issued by the company.

He said the KONA Electric model has got 120 confirmed bookings within 15 days of its launch.