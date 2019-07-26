AIADMK changes stance, backs Triple Talaq Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, which has described the Triple Talaq Bill (Muslim Women - Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill), as barbaric just seven months ago, changed its stand on Thursday. The lone AIADMK member in Lok Sabha P Raveendranath Kumar supported the Bill, saying “This Bill would give equal rights to all women in the country irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.”

On December 27 last, participating in the discussion on this Bill, senior AIADMK MP A Anwar Raajah vehemently opposed it. Describing it as a ‘never-before-barbaric law’ imposed on the Muslim community in the country, he said the BJP would not escape the punishment of the Almighty as the Centre had amended the Muslim personal law which was given by the Almighty and practised uninterruptedly for 1,450 years. The AIADMK MPs staged a walk-out when voting was taken on the Bill. However, Raajah could not be reached to know his reaction about his party’s changed stand on this issue.

Speaking on the Bill in Lok Sabha, Raveendranath Kumar said, “In Vedic times, in our country, women were treated with respect and honour. In general, they had obtained significant positions in various fields and in some areas, they were the decision-making authorities. They were completely free to select their life partners. But the medieval history reveals that women’s status has deteriorated and various bad practices had crept in against the women in the society.”

He also said this Bill was a commitment of this government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at giving equal power to women in the society and give them opportunity to reach higher position in social arena. Quoting Article 14 and 15, he said “As per the Indian Constitution, there shall be no discrimination among the citizens on the basis of gender, race etc., And this amendment bill is a significant step to strengthen these articles in our Constitution.”“This is not a matter of majority or minority. It is a matter of humanity. This Bill will ensure equal rights for all women in India irrespective of their religion to,” he said.