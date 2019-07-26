Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK changes stance, backs Triple Talaq Bill

Lone party member in Lok Sabha supports bill; AIADMK had earlier termed it barbaric

Published: 26th July 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, which has described the Triple Talaq Bill (Muslim Women - Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill), as barbaric just seven months ago, changed its stand on Thursday. The lone AIADMK member in Lok Sabha P Raveendranath Kumar supported the Bill, saying “This Bill would give equal rights to all women in the country irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.”  

On December 27 last, participating in the discussion on this Bill, senior AIADMK MP A Anwar Raajah vehemently opposed it. Describing it as a ‘never-before-barbaric law’ imposed on the Muslim community in the country, he said the BJP would not escape the punishment of the Almighty as the Centre had amended the Muslim personal law which was given by the Almighty and practised uninterruptedly for 1,450 years. The AIADMK MPs staged a walk-out when voting was taken on the Bill. However, Raajah could not be reached to know his reaction about his party’s changed stand on this issue. 

Speaking on the Bill in Lok Sabha, Raveendranath Kumar said, “In Vedic times, in our country, women were treated with respect and honour. In general, they had obtained significant positions in various fields and in some areas, they were the decision-making authorities.  They were completely free to select their life partners.  But the medieval history reveals that women’s status has deteriorated and various bad practices had crept in against the women in the society.”

He also said this Bill was a commitment of this government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at giving equal power to women in the society and give them opportunity to reach higher position in social arena.  Quoting Article 14 and 15, he said “As per the Indian Constitution, there shall be no discrimination among the citizens on the basis of gender, race etc., And this amendment bill is a significant step to strengthen these articles in our Constitution.”“This is not a matter of majority or minority. It is a matter of humanity.  This Bill will ensure equal rights for all women in India irrespective of their religion to,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Triple Talaq Bill
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp