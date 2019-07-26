Home States Tamil Nadu

Maitreyan unhappy over denial of RS ticket

Maitreyan has been a disgruntled functionary ever since the merger of the AIADMK factions led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam in August 2017.

Published: 26th July 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Maitreyan, whose term in Rajya Sabha ended on July 24, on Thursday paid homage at late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Marina and revealed that he has certain grouses against the party leadership. Maitreyan has been a disgruntled functionary ever since the merger of the AIADMK factions led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam in August 2017.

When asked whether he was recognised by the party after the death of Jayalalithaa two years ago, Maitreyan said, “I don’t want to comment on this now. But I have a grouse that I was not given a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from South Chennai though I conveyed my wish to do so. I was given the opportunity to function as Rajya Sabha MP thrice by Amma (Jayalalithaa). But though there were three vacancies, I was not given a seat in the Rajya Sabha election too. Certainly, I have that grouse.”

When asked whether the present AIADMK government was functioning as per Jayalalithaa’s wishes, Maitreyan after hesitating for a moment said, “The people of Tamil Nadu will reveal their hearts at the hustings. All MLAs have been elected due to the campaign of Amma (Jayalalithaa). As such, the present government is her government, indeed.”

