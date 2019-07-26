RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers to Lord Athivaradar in Kancheepuram

By PTI

KANCHEEPURAM (TN): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday offered prayers to Lord Athivaradar at the Devarajaswamy shrine here amid tight security. The RSS supremo was at the shrine for about 20 minutes to offer prayers to the deity's idol made of fig, called 'Athi,' in Tamil.

Varadar refers to Lord Vishnu. The idol is taken out of the temple tank once in 40 years for worship. Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Minister K Palaniswami visited the temple to offer prayers.

The shrine has been witnessing heavy rush of devotees ever since the darshan of the idol began on July 1 after it was taken out from the temple tank on June 27.