Home States Tamil Nadu

Spotted deer, Indian bullfrogs are threatening A&N islands’ ecosystem

Researchers have found that these deer cause changes, read reduction, in vegetation cover on the islands, which negatively influence abiotic factors such as temperature, moisture and light intensity. 

Published: 26th July 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian bull frog, which has become a threat in Andaman | Harikrishnan S

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the ‘harmless’ spotted deer and ‘delicious’ Indian bullfrog was introduced from the country’s mainland into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, little was known about the threats they could pose to the fragile local ecosystem. The National Biodiversity Authority has now found that these deer are a ‘potential threat’ to the diversity of native plants and animal species in the islands. 

Researchers have found that these deer cause changes, read reduction, in vegetation cover on the islands, which negatively influence abiotic factors such as temperature, moisture and light intensity. Besides, they also have unwanted impacts on beneficial soil-dwelling organisms such as microbes, insects and other smaller invertebrates and vertebrates. It results in a cascading of negative impacts in the natural food web.

The spotted deer was introduced in the island by the Britishers sometime around 1914, though the reason for the move is not known. Similarly, the bullfrog, which was introduced sometime after 2000, by people going from the mainlands, for consumption, also has had negative consequences. Experts say they are threatening the existence of native frog species. “These bullfrogs have managed to escape to the wild and expand their territory,” says Sandilyan, an expert on invasive species. 

‘Govt must set up research cell’

The abundance of spotted deer has had far-reaching consequences on the ecosystem of the islands. Dr Sandilyan, a former fellow with the National Biodiversity Authority says researchers have found that degradation of the forest ground has had an impact on the native lizard population. It was found that the survival of subterranean egg-laying agamid lizards, such as coryphophylax species and skinks, was affected due to the changes in the vegetation cover. 

Similar is the imapct of the bullfrog. Introduced for consumption, they are now threatening the local varieties. “These frogs continue to expand their territory as they are prolific breeders. They produce a clutch containing over 5,000 eggs within a short breeding season. Recent studies have shown that the tadpoles of bullfrogs have had an impact on the population of tadpoles of native species, because they eat them,” adds Sandiliyan.

Sandiliyan rues that a number of invasive species have been identified in the Andaman group of islands. However, there are no detailed long-term studies. The number of qualitative and quantitative studies done are poor.  To control the entry of invasive species, authorities must strengthen regulations, says Sandiliyan. 

“The government should take initiative such as setting up of regional invasive species research and management cell, to protect native species from becoming extinct.” Ironically, both spotted deer and the bullfrog are among the endangered species on the mainland, says Sandiliyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Spotted deer Indian bullfrogs
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp