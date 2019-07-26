‘Vellore different from rest of Tamil Nadu’

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE: Beginning his political career in AIADMK and having held the posts of MP and MLA once each, AC Shanmugam later concentrated on operating educational institutions, and floated his own caste outfit before converting it into Puthiya Neethi Katchi. He contested the 2014 elections as a BJP candidate in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency ending up as runner up, this time seeking mandate on the AIADMK symbol.

Excerpts of an interview with him:

Even the mighty AIADMK could win only one Lok Sabha seat in the April elections as the DMK registered victory in all others. How do you say that you can win in Vellore?

The people of Vellore constituency are different from the rest of Tamil Nadu. I lost by about 50,000 votes in the last elections. This time, our alliance composition is very strong in this region. Had the polls been held in April itself, I would have won comfortably, because the electorate here is looking for a better candidate to fulfil their aspirations.

Do you think you can turn the tide of a massive DMK wave that swept across Tamil Nadu just about three months ago?

Definitely, because I have been seeing a change of perception among the voters here. They have begun to think that a positive vote will fetch them beneficial projects since I represent the alliance that is in power both at the Centre and the State. Voters will give value to their votes. If they vote for the opposition candidate now, there is no value for the votes. The DMK MPs can do nothing for the people without having power both at the Centre and State. The entire TN Cabinet is working for me.

Last time, you contested on BJP symbol and now on AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol. Won’t this create confusion among voters?

No. This will not lead to any sort of confusion among the voters, since I am well known to them. People are familiar with me as I have been doing several social welfare activities as well.

The public and activists blame political leaders for the irreparable damage caused to Palar river by allowing plundering of sand. You are representing one of the major political parties. How can you put a full stop to illegal sand mining and save the river from ruins?

If I am elected to Lok Sabha, I promise that all the necessary action, within the legal perimeter, will be initiated to save the river. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has already announced construction of check dams. I will wholeheartedly work to raise check dams in every 10 km so that water can be saved resulting in recharging of groundwater.

There are murmurs that a section of AIADMK leaders are not in consonance with your partymen.

There is nothing of this sort. All the ministers have come to the constituency and are concentrating in their respective areas. They have ensured everything go smoothly.

The DMK leaders say most of your poll promises are impossible to implement. What is your reaction?

I have already been providing free medical treatment for the poor in my college hospitals and have given admission to poor students for higher education in my colleges. These are only a few examples of what I promised and implemented. Now, I promise that I will construct marriage halls in each of the assembly segments, establish computer training centres and civil service coaching centres. There is nothing that can hinder me from doing this. The DMK leaders are deliberately criticising my poll promises.

EPS to canvass votes for AC Shanmugam

Chennai: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will be canvassing for New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on the AIADMK symbol in Vellore parliamentary constituency. On July 27, he will be campaigning in Vaniyambadi and Ambur. The next day, he will address public meetings at KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham. On August 2, he will address people at Anaikattu and Vellore.

Stalin to campaign in Vellore from tomorrow

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin will go on campaign tour in the Vellore parliamentary constituency. He will campaign for three days from Saturday. According to a release, he will canvass votes for DMK candidate D Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Durai Murugan. He will launch campaign in KV Kuppam Assembly constituency on Saturday and will cover Vaniyampadi on Sunday and Anaikkattu on Monday.