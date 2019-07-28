Minister Jayakumar counters Maitreyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering the grouse expressed by a former Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan that he was not given party ticket to contest Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections again, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said ups and downs in one’s political career were common and that one should take them in one’s own stride.

“Amma (J Jayalalithaa) made me Assembly Speaker and later I had to step down. Did I cry over that? One should not criticise the party just because no post is given. We have to move on by doing our duty,” he told reporters when asked about Maitreyan’s recent remarks.