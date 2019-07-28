Now, pay more for liquor in Puducherry

DEBJANIDUTTA By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry will no more be the tipplers’ paradise it used to be, for the government has hiked duties on alcoholic products. Both Excise Duty (ED) and Additional Excise Duty (AED) have been increased with immediate effect, as per a notification issued on July 23.

The ED has been increased from Rs 93 to `100 per proof litre for cheap and ordinary brands, whose declared price per case is below Rs 600. For medium and premium brands, where the price per case is Rs 600 or more, the ED has been increased from Rs 110 to Rs 115. Beer rates have gone up from Rs 20 per bulk litre to Rs 25. ED payable on draft and craft beer made in micro-breweries is Rs 600 per bulk litre.

That apart, AED on cheap and ordinary brands have gone up by Rs 2 to Rs 12.50 per quarter bottle. Medium and premium brands will cost Rs 10-Rs 30 more. Price of a bottle of beer will also increase by Rs 10 per bottle. The move, officials say, is aimed at generating additional revenue.

The government, however, has ensured the liquor prices remain cheaper than in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka so that sales is not affected. Excise is a primary source of revenue for the UT. In the last financial year, the government earned around Rs 850 crore as excise revenue, exceeding the revised budgetary target by a substantial Rs 10 crore. In the current fiscal, the government is hoping to boost the revenue by Rs 120 crore through his duty hike.

ADDL Rs 120 CR REVENUE In the current fiscal, the government is hoping to boost the revenue by RS 120 crore through his duty hike. In the last financial year, the government earned around Rs 850 crore as excise revenue. The government, however, has ensured the liquor prices remain cheaper than in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka