Tamil vs Sanskrit: Minister says persons responsible will face action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday announced that action will be taken against those who were responsible for stating that Tamil language is younger than Sanskrit in Class 12 English textbook. “It has been wrongly stated that Sanskrit is older than Tamil in the textbook.

We are conducting an enquiry to find out who was responsible for this mistake and appropriate action will be taken on the person concerned,” he said, further adding that a circular has been sent to all heads of schools, directing them to make required corrections in the textbook.

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday slammed the Tamil Nadu government over alleged prominence given to Sanskrit over Tamil in a class 12 textbook. The leader of the opposition in the Assembly referred to the English textbook and claimed that it had a reference saying that Tamil was 2,300 years old and Sanskrit 4,000 years.

Reference in textbook

DMK president M K Stalin had slammed the government over alleged prominence given to Sanskrit over Tamil in a class 12 textbook. The leader of the opposition said the English textbook had a reference saying that Tamil was 2,300 years old and Sanskrit 4,000 years