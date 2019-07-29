Home States Tamil Nadu

30,000 water bodies to be rejuvenated in TN this year

Failure of monsoon and increasing use of water for irrigation, domestic and industrial purposes has led to over exploitation of groundwater.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery water

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just after announcing the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission to avoid water scarcity, the State government has issued administrative sanction for rejuvenating 5,000 minor irrigation (MI) tanks and 25,000 ponds and ‘ooranies’ (water source)  in the State during the current financial year at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore. 

There are 21,609 MI tanks, 48,758 ponds and ‘ooranies’ in Tamil Nadu. Rejuvenation of the rest of the water bodies will be taken up in coming years. The work will be done by converging the funds of Rs 750 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Rs 500 crore sanctioned by the State government in addition, a G.O issued by Rural Development Department on July 26 said. 

This gives effect to the announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 20, in the Assembly.   

Allocation of funds for the current year is as follows: Desilting and deepening of 5,000 MI tanks, construction of other works like surplus weir, sluice, inlet, outlet, baby pond, bathing ghat etc., (`500 crore) and carrying out similar works in 25,000 ponds and ooranies (`750 crore). 

The MI tanks are vested with panchayat unions and ponds/ooranies are with village panchayats. Since there is no existing farmers association/ayacutdar association for MI tanks, ayacutdar association will be formed on a voluntary basis for each tank in rural areas so as to encourage them to involve in ‘Kudimaramathu’ works.  

Any ayacutdar benefitting from the MI tank concerned can be part of ayacutdars association. The list of ayacutdars will be obtained from revenue authorities.  Special ayacutdar meeting should be held in village panchayat area for each MI tank, to mobilise the public and involve them in Kudimaramathu works. Desilting will be taken up through the panchayat union and local public on a voluntary basis. 

The district collector should ensure documentation of various processes of the scheme implementation. Documenting the works before,  during and after completion, photographs, video etc. will be prepared for comparison and impact studies of the scheme at a later date. 

Tamil Nadu is entirely dependent on monsoon rain for recharging water resources. Failure of monsoon and increasing use of water for irrigation, domestic and industrial purposes has led to  over exploitation of groundwater, the G.O. said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
river rejuvenation Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp