Promised cyber police stations across Tamil Nadu still buffering

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: It has been a year since Deputy CM O Panneerselvam announced in the Assembly that Cyber Police Stations (CPS) would be created in all districts. However, the process for the same seems to be moving at a snail’s pace.

While the City Police has a dedicated ‘Cyber Cell’ at the Commissionerate, the district police had created a similar setup, dubbed as ‘Cyber Club’. Both structures have been dealing with cybercrimes that happen under their respective jurisdictions. Likewise, the Cyber Cell has a sanctioned strength, which Cyber Club lacks. To keep the ball rolling, the district police commission its personnel in Cyber Club. When it comes to reporting a cybercrime, a person, under the current mechanism, has to first file a complaint at a police station from where the case would be referred to Cyber Cell/Club. Once the CPS system is in place, a complainant need not go to a police station.

While States such as Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra have established the CPS system, it is high time for cities like Chennai and Madurai to have the same, a Cyber Cell police personnel told Express. ATM skimming incidents are relatively high in Madurai. The officer said cases on online harassment, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and upload of morphed obscene images/videos were also on the rise.

When Express spoke to a few top police officials, they too seconded the officer’s views and claimed to have begun the process. “We have initiated the process of identifying the police personnel willing to work in CPSs. However, the same has to be cleared by the higher-ups,” a senior police official told Express.