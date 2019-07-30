Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa quits politics

By IANS

CHENNAI: J. Deepa, the niece of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday quit politics citing personal reasons and said her party had merged with the ruling AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters, Deepa said: "I have taken the decision to quit politics." Deepa said she didn't have a proper person to guide her in the political field.

According to Deepa, in March itself her party - MGR Amma Deepa Peravai - was merged with the ruling AIADMK.

Members of her party wanting to continue in politics can join the ruling AIADMK, she said.

Deepa said the past two years of her political life was painful and was a bad experience.

She said at times she used to think whether all these things were needed at all and she was not able to implement her will and wish.

She said for women to continue in politics, people should stop posting degrading comments. It is not possible for women to hear abusive remarks.

While that was one of the reasons for her quitting politics, Deepa added that after the formation of the party, there were instances where people used the party's name to cheat and she was not prepared for all that.

Deepa requested others not to trouble her or her husband henceforth.

Soon after the death of Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK split. A sizeable number of party cadres supported Deepa as she resembled Jayalalithaa.

But later there was patch up between the warring factions in the AIADMK. In the meantime, Deepa lost focus and support base.