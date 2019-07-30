Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa quits politics

According to Deepa, in March itself her party - MGR Amma Deepa Peravai - was merged with the ruling AIADMK.

Published: 30th July 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Deepa Jayakumar

Deepa Jayakumar

By IANS

CHENNAI: J. Deepa, the niece of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday quit politics citing personal reasons and said her party had merged with the ruling AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters, Deepa said: "I have taken the decision to quit politics." Deepa said she didn't have a proper person to guide her in the political field.

According to Deepa, in March itself her party - MGR Amma Deepa Peravai - was merged with the ruling AIADMK.

Members of her party wanting to continue in politics can join the ruling AIADMK, she said.

Deepa said the past two years of her political life was painful and was a bad experience.

She said at times she used to think whether all these things were needed at all and she was not able to implement her will and wish.

She said for women to continue in politics, people should stop posting degrading comments. It is not possible for women to hear abusive remarks.

While that was one of the reasons for her quitting politics, Deepa added that after the formation of the party, there were instances where people used the party's name to cheat and she was not prepared for all that.

Deepa requested others not to trouble her or her husband henceforth.

Soon after the death of Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK split. A sizeable number of party cadres supported Deepa as she resembled Jayalalithaa.

But later there was patch up between the warring factions in the AIADMK. In the meantime, Deepa lost focus and support base.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Jayalalithaa Deepa
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp