Now, postal department exams will be in Tamil too  

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court was on Tuesday informed that candidates from Tamil Nadu can write the examination for selection to vacant posts in the postal department in Tamil too.

The advocate representing the Union Ministry of Communications told the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad that it has been decided to permit the candidates to write the examination in
their respective regional languages.

The matter relates to a PIL from CVMP Ezhilarasan, secretary of the students wing of the DMK. It challenged the exclusion of Tamil as one of the languages for exams conducted for recruitment of posts
like postman and mail-guard in the postal department.

During the course of arguments earlier, the Ministry submitted that the notifications issued in connection with the exams to be conducted in August have been cancelled.

The petitioner's senior counsel P Wilson argued that it is not enough to cancel the exams. Candidates in Tamil Nadu should be allowed to write the exam in Tamil, he added.

In a communication dated July 23, a copy of which was produced before the bench on Tuesday, the Ministry of Communications had clarified that besides English and Hindi, candidates can write the Exam paper-I in the local languages where Hindi is not in use. Recording the same, the bench disposed of the petition.

