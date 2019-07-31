Good returns for green gram under Central scheme

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The procurement of green gram under the Union government’s Price Support Scheme (PSS) and implemented through State agencies has proved beneficial to farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan scheme aims at ensuring remunerative prices to farmers for their produce and has PSS as one of its components. Under PSS, for the last two years, Tamilnadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB) has been procuring black and green gram for National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). During the 2018-19 rabi season, the State agency procured pulses through regulated agriculture marketing committees in 13 districts.

In Thanjavur, procurement commenced on April 1 and ended on June 30. The price for black gram has been fixed as Rs 56 per kg and for green gram, it is Rs 69.75 per kg. N Ramesh