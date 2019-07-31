Half of the engineering seats in Tamil Nadu colleges go vacant this year

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year’s Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has concluded and with all efforts, the authorities have managed to fill up in only half of the seats. Out of the total 1,67,652 engineering seats available in colleges in the state, only 83,396 (49.74 % ) were filled.



The figures provided by TNEA committee shows that in the four rounds of counselling 76,364 seats were allotted to students while in supplementary counselling another 4,548 seats were filled. In special reservation category like sports quota, ex-servicemen quota and disabled quota 1,683 students were allotted seats while 801 students, who had registered to participate in TNEA counselling and due to some reason missed the counselling, were also given a chance to get admissions.



The private engineering colleges in the state have expressed serious concern over the scenario as they will struggle to stay afloat.



The chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Anil D Sahasrabudhe, who was in the city recently to attend a convocation ceremony of a private engineering college, had highlighted that losing sheen of engineering courses is not the reason behind the vacancy, but the major problem is the availability of more number of engineering colleges than required in the state.colle



Secretary of Consortium of Self-Financing Profession, Arts and Science Colleges of Tamil Nadu, P Selvaraj has also seconded the opinion of the AICTE chairman. But at the same time, he feels that deemed universities in the state are very liberal in awarding marks to the students and hence higher pass percentages. So student prefer deemed universities, rather than private colleges affiliated to Anna

University, which has a strict evaluation process.



“It is a fact that there are more number of engineering colleges in the state than it is actually required. Adding to it, due to the strict rules of the Anna University its affiliated colleges are recording a low pass percentage and the colleges are facing problem in attracting students. On the other hand, the deemed universities, which have their own examination and evaluation pattern are managing to fill in their seats somehow. It is high time the government should look into these problems,” said Selvaraj.



He also added that the consortium has proposed to the State government to set up a separate technical university to improve the situation in engineering colleges in the state.



The counselling this year was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education(DoTE), after a gap of 22 years. The TNEA committee secretary T Purushothaman said the counselling concluded peacefully and smoothly across the state without any hindrance.