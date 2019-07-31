IMA calls for one-day strike against NMC Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State branch of Indian Medical Association will strike work on Wednesday as part of the nationwide strike called by the National Indian Medical Association to protest against the National Medical Commission Bill that received Lok Sabha’s nod.

Tamil Nadu Indian Medical Association announced withdrawal of out-patient and other non-emergency services from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am next day. However, State IMA officials said the strike is unlikely to cause any inconvenience to patients as their appointments will be cancelled for the day and same will be informed through SMS.

The IMA also announced public demonstrations and hunger strikes by all the State and local branches. It also requested all medical students to boycott classes and express solidarity. S Kanagasabapathi, State president, Indian Medical Association, told Express, “All clinics will be closed and all non-emergency services in private hospitals will be suspended. Doctors will hold demonstrations in local IMA branches.”



In a release, IMA said, “Section 32 of NMC Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakh unqualified, non medical persons to practice modern medicine. The term community health provider has been vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered in NMC and be licensed to practice modern medicine”.

“The law legalises quackery. This provision and the other controversial provisions can never be accepted by the medical fraternity. Numerous other inconsistencies in the Bill will seriously affect the health of the nation. The Indian Medical Association rejects the National Medical Commission Bill 2019,” the release said.

The release said, “Emergency, casualty, ICU and related services will function normally.”Meanwhile, G R Ravindranath, general secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality said, “We extend our support from outside to the Indian Medical Association.”