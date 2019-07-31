Roca Group to expand sanitary biz in India

Home States Tamil Nadu

Barcelona-based Roca Group is all set to increase its footprints in India’s sanitaryware market over the next three years

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spanish bathroom and sanitaryware firm Roca Group is all set to focus on water conservation, design, quality and sustainable technologies, as part of its global strategy to increase its footprint in India over the next three years.

With India contributing around eight per cent to the company’s global business, the $1.8 billion global group has earmarked a Rs 150 crore plan for the emerging market.

“We have high expectations from India which is growing highest at 18 per cent ahead globally and also within the Roca group. We had set a target to double revenue from India to 16 per cent of the global turnover in the next three years,” said Carlos Velazquez, corporate marketing director, Roca, at a press conference at Barcelona to a group of visiting journalists from India

“Asia-Pacific accounts just 18.5 per cent, while West Europe, Africa and the Middle East generated 35 percent of the global revenue of $1.8 billion as of 2018,” he emphasised. Barcelona-based Roca acquired Parryware from Chennai-based Murugappa group in 2008 and closed 2018 with a consolidated net profit of 95 million Euros.

At present, Roca Group’s major revenue in India is generated from Parryware.KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products, India, said the brand will play a greater role in retaining the momentum of Roca caters to all segments in India now-Armani Roca in luxury, Roca in super-premium segment, Parryware into premium while Johnson Pedder caters to the mass segment in sanitary ware and bathrooms” he said.

DISCLAIMER: Roca sponsored a trip to Barcelona for Indian journalists, including this reporter.

