Yoga at govt hospitals to reduce C-section: Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga practice will be given to all pregnant women who come to government hospitals in the State to reduce caesarean section deliveries, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Tuesday. Speaking at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children on the occasion of the first Hospital Day celebrations, she said, “Yoga practice in all government hospitals including Primary Health Centres, Health Sub-Centres, Headquarters hospitals and also tertiary care hospitals will be given to pregnant women to reduce C-section deliveries”.

The State Health Department celebrated the day in commemoration of the birth anniversary of S Muthulakshmi Reddy, one of the earliest woman doctor in India. It also organised various functions in government hospitals to highlight their activities, achievements and specialities.“The health department has reduced maternity mortality rate from 66 for one lakh live births to 60. The department is working hard to reduce these numbers further down,” Beela Rajesh said.

She also participated in the Baby Shower function conducted at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, Triplicane for pregnant women. Beela Rajesh, R Narayana Babu, Dean, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children and Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, and other doctors also registered their willingness to donate their bodies, during the celebrations.

Later Health minister C Vijaya Baskar participated in the Hospital Day function at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Muthulakshmi Reddy graduated from Madras Medical College to which the hospital is attached.

The day is also announced to recognise the contributions of NGOs, philanthropists and donors for the hospital’s development.