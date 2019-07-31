Home States Tamil Nadu

Yoga at govt hospitals to reduce C-section: Health Secy

The day is also announced to recognise the contributions of NGOs, philanthropists and donors for the hospital’s development.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary at Baby Shower event for pregnant women on Hospital Day at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga practice will be given to all pregnant women who come to government hospitals in the State to reduce caesarean section deliveries, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Tuesday. Speaking at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Government Hospital for Women and Children on the occasion of the first Hospital Day celebrations, she said, “Yoga practice in all government hospitals including Primary Health Centres, Health Sub-Centres, Headquarters hospitals and also tertiary care hospitals will be given to pregnant women to reduce C-section deliveries”.

The State Health Department celebrated the day in commemoration of the birth anniversary of S Muthulakshmi Reddy, one of the earliest woman doctor in India. It also organised various functions in government hospitals to highlight their activities, achievements and specialities.“The health department has reduced maternity mortality rate from 66 for one lakh live births to 60. The department is working hard to reduce these numbers further down,” Beela Rajesh said.

She also participated in the Baby Shower function conducted at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, Triplicane for pregnant women. Beela Rajesh, R Narayana Babu, Dean, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children and Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, and other doctors also registered their willingness to donate their bodies, during the celebrations.

Later Health minister C Vijaya Baskar participated in the Hospital Day function at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Muthulakshmi Reddy graduated from Madras Medical College to which the hospital is attached.

The day is also announced to recognise the contributions of NGOs, philanthropists and donors for the hospital’s development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C-section Yoga Health Secretary Beela Rajesh pregnant women
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp