Building approval papers to be uploaded online in 48 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure that the State gains its ranking in ease of doing business, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has directed its officials to upload inspection reports of building plans as part of approval process within 48 hours after completing the exercise.

This comes after CMDA ordered that for all planning permission applications received by it the inspection report should be limited to the checklist published and should be uploaded online within 48 hours.

The Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019 has mandated that the State should have a detailed procedure covering all applicable steps and the comprehensive inspection checklist or form be published online.

The BRAP mandates that the checklist must not be open-ended and avoid use of phrases like “any other statutory clearances or licences”, “any other document”, “others”, “such as” and “etc.”

“A provision must be made by the State/ UT Administration that inspection reports must be submitted within 48 hours. Inspection reports filed beyond 48 hours should be considered as invalid,” the BRAP said.