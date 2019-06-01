DGP (elections) transferred in major post-poll reshuffle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just days after the election results were announced, DGP (elections) Ashutosh Shukla was transferred as Special Officer of refugee camp in Mandapam as part of a major reshuffle of 19 officers on Friday. Shukla was appointed by the Election Commission to oversee the poll process in the State. A posting at the refugee camp is generally considered as “punishment” in the official circles.

Shukla had recommended the transfer of a few cops perceived to be biased towards some political parties. The EC, however, did not act, which later became a controversy. Similarly, SR Jangid, who was the Chief Vigilance Officer of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, has been transferred with the same designation to State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam, a newly created post. Jangid recently raised the issue of IPS officers being given non-cadre posts.