Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's secularism plank needs to be pitched in other Indian states: Stalin 

Stalin, during the run-up to the polls in Tamil Nadu, had christened the combine led by him as "Secular Progressive Alliance."

Published: 01st June 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: In a veiled attack on the BJP, days after its thumping Lok Sabha poll win, DMK president M K Stalin Saturday said a situation has now emerged that warranted his party's secularism plank to be pitched in other Indian states.

The nation has been prompted to "look south" for DMK's Parliamentary election strategy that "saved" Tamil Nadu from the "cruel hands of communal forces," he said.

In an open letter to party workers, Stalin took pride on his party taking the third top slot (23 seats) in the Lok Sabha polls after the BJP (303) and Congress (52).

While the DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 seats in the state, the AIADMK could win only the Theni constituency.

Election was cancelled in Vellore segment following allegations of corruption.

"A situation has now emerged that necessitates DMK's plank of secularism in other Indian states as well," he said.

The DMK chief also batted for pitching secularism for containing the saffron party and winning polls.

Stalin, during the run-up to the polls in Tamil Nadu, had christened the combine led by him as "Secular Progressive Alliance."

The Congress party, Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League were among the SPA constituents.

Stalin said devising a poll strategy whenever the nation's democratic and pluralistic values were threatened was the "political dharma" of his father and the party's deceased patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Following the late leader's "political dharma", the DMK has posted a massive victory and this has "amazed the north, united the south and astounded the whole country", he said.

The DMK chief exhorted his party cadre to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Karunanidhi here on June 3 to "thank the great leader (Karunanidhi) who gave us the strategy for victory and the people who made us win."

He asked party workers and leaders to observe "June as Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi) month," and hold events through the month in commemoration of the late stalwart.

Karunanidhi passed away in August last year.

Meanwhile, the DMK mouthpiece "Murasoli," (in an editorial on Saturday) has again urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take back his offer to step down from the top party post.

Rahul's move to quit will neither be seconded by the "historic Congress party" nor by the people of India due to their love and affection for the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Dravidian party daily said.

The DMK organ on May 31 had likened Rahul Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru for his liberal ideological moorings that went beyond just electoral politics and asserted that the Congress needed a "broad-minded person" like him.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin secularism Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp