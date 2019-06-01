Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering courses going out of fashion?

Only 1.32 lakh have applied this year for the TN Engineering Admissions, much less than the 1.59 lakh applications received in 2018

Published: 01st June 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

An aspirant during a counselling for engineering courses at Anna University in Chennai. (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is a significant drop in the number of engineering aspirants in Tamil Nadu. Only 1.32 lakh students have applied this year for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), much less than the 1.59 lakh applications in 2018. While the deadline to send the application is May 31 midnight, only 1,32,442 applications had been received till 7 pm Friday. Officials are hoping the numbers will go up by a few hundred by midnight.

A total of 1.76 lakh seats, spread across 500 engineering colleges in the State, will be offered during the counselling. The reduction in demand compared to the last year, and the surplus of seats despite quality control measures taken by regulatory bodies display the declining interest in engineering courses among students.

This is surprising because since 2016, there has been a steady increase in admissions. The numbers grew from 1.38 lakh in 2016 to 1.45 lakh in 2017 and a substantial 1.59 lakh last year. “With the number of applicants decreasing, the number of students who turn up for counselling and, subsequently, enrol into colleges will reduce further,” says the principal of a private engineering college.

Experts claim the lack of interest is primarily due to dearth of appropriate opportunities and poor quality of education. “Students prefer commerce and arts these days rather than enrol in a below-average engineering college,” says an Anna University faculty member on the condition of anonymity.  

After two decades, the counselling is being conducted again by the Directorate of Technical Education this year. For the last 22 years, it was the Anna University that was conducting the process. This year, the university’s vice-chancellor resigned from the TNEA committee as he was upset with the untimely restructuring of the panel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University TNEA Engineering course

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp