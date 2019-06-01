Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin’s surprise call leaves party worker tongue-tied

While politicians reaching out to the public is considered a gimmick that is relegated to pre-poll campaigns, here is a pleasant surprise from DMK President M K Stalin.

Published: 01st June 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

This worker from Appanaickenpalayam in Sulur was greeted with a call from the opposition party chief on Wednesday. Stalin, he said, was following up on their brief encounter during the latter’s visit to the region.
AM Sarkaraiyan (63)  said Stalin, who called around 9 pm on Wednesday, enquired after his wellbeing, that of his family and people in the area.

Sarkaraiyan had initially been tongue-tied, however, the conversation lasted for nearly 20 minutes, he said. During the campaign, Stalin asked if Sarkaraiyan had a mobile phone and took his number too.

