Tamil Nadu: Polls in two more constituencies soon

H Vasanthakumar, Congress MLA, who represented Nanguneri, resigned his membership on Thursday as he had been elected from Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

A visual from Sulur bypoll (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the recently concluded parliamentary elections and Assembly by-polls, political parties in the State have to face elections in two constituencies – election for Vellore Lok Sabha seat and by-election in Nanguneri Assembly constituency, in a few months.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo sent a report to Election Commission on Thursday that Nanguneri Assembly constituency had fallen vacant.  He sent the communication after getting information from the State Assembly Secretariat. By-election in Nanguneri and for Vellore parliamentary seat is likely to be held simultaneously.

H Vasanthakumar, Congress MLA, who represented Nanguneri, resigned his membership on Thursday as he had been elected from Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

