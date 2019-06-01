Tiruchy: Raliway office visitors can now taste air

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Visitors to the office of Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Friday got to taste air, literally. The railways has installed a device that could convert atmospheric into water and raises hope to a city that is reeling under acute shortage of water.

The 70-kg machine cools atmospheric air and turns it into water vapour. Around 150 litres of water can be generated per day in normal weather conditions. Durga Das, CEO of Teerthaa, the company that supplies the machine, said, “The machine costs Rs 2 lakh and has a life of 20 years. If operated on electricity, the cost for one-litre water works out to Rs 3. If it is equipped with a solar panel, the cost would be less than 50 paisa for a litre.” It can generate about 6 litres of water per hour. Teertha developed the machine with assistance from IIT Madras.

Sources said Railways was planning to install similar machines in more offices and stations in the division. A railway employee said, “There are many railway stations in our division reeling due to the water crisis. Such machines can be installed to alleviate the problem. The city corporation could also take a look at it.”

This technology has relevance for Tiruchy as the corporation is also planning to establish water dispensing kiosks in about 70 locations across the city. When informed of the machine, Corporation Commissioner N Ravichandran said, “We will definitely check the feasibility of the machine. If we can afford them, we will use them.”